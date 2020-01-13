REGINA -- A Regina man is facing two child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The RCMP began the investigation in July of 2019 after the man was accessing child pornography on a file sharing network. He was arrested on Jan. 10 at a home in Regina and police say a computer was seized from the home.

Landon Gilbert Gladue, 31, is charged with accessing and possessing child pornography. He appeared in court on Monday morning and was released under numerous conditions. He is scheduled to appear again on Jan. 21.