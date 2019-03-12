

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is now accepting proposals from contractors to fill the Capital Pointe hole.

Last month, the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board ordered the property developers to backfill the site.

Westgate Properties Ltd. was given a March 30 deadline to fill in the site.

In a statement, the City said it will be authorized to take action on Westgate’s behalf if the deadline passes.

The city posted a call for contractors on SaskTenders on Monday, saying it needs a company to complete the remediation of the site at 1971 Albert Street. Contractors will need to provide traffic accommodations, haul materials, backfill the excavation and remove temporary shoring, the request says.

The city will have a pre-submission meeting at city hall on March 19. Proposals need to be submitted by April 11.