The City of Regina is asking residents to conserve water, after recent power outages forced the switch to water from the reservoir.

In a news conference on Wednesday morning, the city said the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant has been experiencing intermittent power outages since Saturday. Power was restored on Tuesday, but has been out again on Wednesday.

“While there is no immediate risk to water quality or supply, we are asking residents to conserve water by limiting unnecessary usage like doing laundry at this time,” said Pat Wilson, Director of Water, Waste & Environmental Services in a written release.

Residents might notice slight discolouration in their water over the next few days, but the city is assuring everyone that the water is safe to drink.