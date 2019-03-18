

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is holding three days of workshops at Evraz Place to gather resident feedback on body rub parlours.

The workshops are open to pre-registered residents and community organizations. The closed-door workshops are expected to involve thoughtful and open discussions about massage parlours. The city is also proposing an option of moving the parlours to high-traffic areas with the hopes of having increased safety for the workers.

Devon Hill, a member of Freedom Catalyst Regina — and anti-human trafficking advocacy group — is working closely with the city regarding the matter. He says the city has around 21 body rub parlours operating. The group is opposed to having them in the city, since Hill says they will increase crime and promote the wrong idea that buying sex is legal.

The advocacy group is currently collecting signatures for an online petition.

Council is expected to look into this issue during an executive committee meeting on June 12.