Regina is asking residents to share their opinions on regulating body rub parlours in the city.

According to the city, it is working on a new policy to minimize the impact on neighbourhoods while looking into safety concerns for workers. The city worked with the Regina Police Service and looked at regulations in other Canadian cities.

In December, executive committee proposed changing the name from massage parlours to body rub parlours.

While the idea of banning parlours altogether was discussed, police say it’s safer to regulate rather than turning a blind eye.

The city is asking stakeholders and interested residents to visit the city's website to register to attend a focused discussion on parlours or offer written feedback before March 8.