The City of Regina is working to update the time motorists spend at traffic lights in order to keep up with growth.

As the city’s population grows, so does the number of cars on the roads. On major streets like Victoria Avenue, Arcola Avenue or Albert Street, drivers can feel like they’re hitting red light after red light.

According to the city, lights during rush hour are programmed on timers to help keep traffic flowing. At standalone intersections, the city uses sensors to detect when a vehicle is waiting.

The flow of traffic throughout the city is constantly monitored. While city officials are doing whatever they can to keep up, they understand driver’s frustrations.

“It becomes challenging at times,” said Norman Kyle, director of roadways and transportation with the city. “At certain points, when you get close to downtown on Albert Street, you have almost an equal amount of volume of traffic in both directions at peak time. So, you’re not going to get perfect co-ordination. So, you try and balance it.”

Regina residents are encouraged to contact the city about specific intersections that might be causing problems and might need to be reviewed.

With files from CTV Regina's Jessica Smith