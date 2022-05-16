City of Regina increases paratransit service

The City of Regina is increasing paratransit services to make sure residents have better access to recreation destinations.

City Council approved funding for two more paratransit buses and increased service hours in order to make this possible.

“We are very pleased to introduce this program as recreation promotes active and healthy lifestyles, and contributes to quality of life for everyone in our community,” Kim Onrait, Executive Director of Citizen Services, said in a release.

Destinations include parks, concerts, bowling alleys, movies, swimming pools, among others. Riders can choose to bring their own supplies, equipment, or devices and operator assistance will be available.

The Paratransit Recreation Program also includes additional services such as:

Extra service for same-day short notice trips between 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Additional peak-hour service available for trips to and from programs from 7-9 a.m. and 2:45-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Trip times that will better coincide with the start and end times of recreation programs and leisure activities.

Expanded eligibility to include individuals with disabilities who didn’t qualify for paratransit service previously.

No additional charge for trips up to five kilometres outside of City limits for recreation and leisure.

The availability of recreation charter service from June to August up to 100 kilometres out of Regina city limits, at half the charter rate.

The option to book trips outside of service hours for recreation and leisure trips provided that the standard of two trips per hour is met.

To book a trip, residents can either call email paratransit@regina.ca or call 306-777-7007.

