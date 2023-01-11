City of Regina offering grants and property tax breaks for construction on vacant lots

Regina is taking steps to reduce the growing number of abandoned buildings and vacant lots in inner city neighbourhoods by offering cash incentives and tax breaks for major property improvements.

To encourage new construction on vacant lots and beautification of properties, the city is offering grants of up to $50,000 or five year property tax breaks to property owners in the heritage, north central and downtown neighbourhoods.

Emmaline Hill, manager of city revitalization, said they are excited about seeing some new projects come forward and being able to support them through programs such as these.

“We know that this is important to encourage economic development and strong quality of life for residents,” she said.

Some of the vacant properties are near Chantele Wolfe’s home in the heritage neighbourhood.

“We have too many homeless people and a lot of abandoned houses that could go to good use if we have them there,” she said.

The Heritage Neighbourhood Association welcomes the city initiative but considers it as one step toward meeting neighbours’ needs.

Wendy Miller, executive director of the Heritage Neighbourhood Association, said while beautification is welcomed, there are several other issues the community is facing.

“We have a lot of grassroots issues that we are facing this community with poverty, addictions and houselessness currently that, you know, we are working to address and support as well,” she said.

The city anticipates strong interest in the program, creating more attractive inner city neighbourhoods and a better quality of life for its residents.