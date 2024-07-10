City of Regina's ladybug release event back for another year

The City of Regina’s ladybug event is back for another year, with over 200,000 ladybugs available for people to release.

The event will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Face painting will be offered and treats will be available while quantities last, according to a release from the City of Regina.

Residents can either release the ladybugs in Victoria Park or take them home to release in their backyards or neighbourhood parks.

Ladybugs act as natural predators, since they have an appetite for aphids, mites, and other garden pests. Through this event, the City of Regina aims to continue with more organic options for pest control.