City of Regina votes to proceed with $1.9M boost to Globe Theatre

The City of Regina unanimously decided to allocate $1.98 million to the Globe Theatre over the span of two years.

The money will go towards the theatre’s renovations, which began in 2020 and had an estimated total of $30 million at the time, with the city contributing $6.6 million. These funds come from the Catalyst Pathway Project.

“We know that’s vitally important to downtown so to hear that there is a induced economic impact, $24.9 million annually based on 70 per cent capacity when the Globe Theatre is up and operating is music to our ears,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said during executive council on Wednesday.

Jaime Boldt, Globe Theatre’s executive director, explained that these funds will allow them to ‘cross the finish line’ in terms of completing renovations which have a strong focus on accessibility.

“We did have a 30 per cent shortfall so we’re looking at all levels of government as well as Globe Theatre contributing to make that shortfall, specifically that money from the city will go towards the front steps, which are on city property, on Scarth Street,” she said.