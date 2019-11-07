REGINA -- The City of Regina is reminding residents to exercise caution after someone fell through thin ice on a lake in Regina’s north end.

“Residents are reminded to stay away from all bodies of water, including Wascana

Lake and creek, storm channels and detention ponds in residential neighbourhoods,” the City of Regina said in a news release.

The City asks that residents not walk, ski, skate or play on any body of water, and recommend parents take the time to speak to their children about safety near water.

It’s also advised that dogs be kept on leashes near bodies of water, and if a pet falls through the ice do not attempt to rescue it as you will be in serious danger.

If you see anyone close to thin ice, call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500