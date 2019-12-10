The City of Regina is working to get its outdoor rinks ready for the winter season.

City crews are hard at work flooding rinks, and the wave of cold weather is helping the process along.

All the city skating rinks are free to the public, some have warm up shacks operated by the neighbourhood associations.

"I think skating is part of what we do in this kind of climate. Its relatively easy for people to take up and get interested in and even if they don’t want to skate you can still come and sort of play around and do shinny you know on someone the sites,” Charmaine Neufeld with the City of Regina said. “I think it's good to have opportunities for people to get out and be active."

The City of Regina looks after more than 50 outdoor skating rinks and six shinny sites.