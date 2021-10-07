City pushes forward on possible location for new Harbour Landing school

REGINA -

The City of Regina has opted to stay focused on a possible site for a second school in Harbour Landing instead of furthering residential development in the area.

Capacity issues at Harbour Landing’s two existing schools, housed within the same building, and preventing a similar situation from unfolding in the future were major factors in the Regina Planning Commission’s decision.

“We can’t even accommodate the french immersion right now, and our projections are that it’s just going to keep getting more demand on the public system for sure in that area,” said Delaine Clyne with Regina Public Schools at Wednesday’s meeting.

In September 2020, the province announced a new joint-use school would be built in Harbour Landing to help address the capacity issues at Ecole Harbour Landing School and St. Kateri Tekakwitha School, which both share a single building.

“Projections indicate the continued growth for the St. Kateri for over a decade and we’ve now reached our capacity for portables on the structure,” said Regina Catholic School Division chair Vicki Bonnell.

The application also would have required exceptions be made to the official community plan (OCP), a core document the city uses to oversee growth and development.

The school was included in the developer’s plan, but the exceptions to the OCP on other aspects were also part of why administration recommended against the application.

“We do recommend that we make the changes to the OCP with regards to allowing for a school site in this area, and then that would be subject to land negotiations with the landowner within this area, which is the applicant,” said Diana Hawryluk, the executive director of city planning and community development with the city.

Area residents were also generally unsupportive of the plan, according to feedback gathered by administration.

“I would’ve expected that those within Harbour Landing, if this exception had merit, that there would be greater support amongst those living quite close to this proposed development,” said Shanon Zachidniak, a city councillor and member of the planning commission.

The area in question is along Campbell Street, west of the existing neighbourhood.

The timeline for the new school will depend on further discussions between the Ministry of Education, the city and the landowner.