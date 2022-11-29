City snow routes in effect Wednesday morning

Snow routes will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday morning until 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the city said in a news release.

That means no parking will be allowed on designated routes for 24 hours.

Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where parking is prohibited while the snow routes are in effect.

The city said vehicles that remain parked in areas that are snow routes will be ticketed.

Blowing snow advisories were in place for Regina on Monday but have since been dropped.

A list and map of the city’s snow routes can be seen here.