City snow routes in effect Wednesday morning

A snow route sign is seen in Regina, Sask. (Colton Wiens / CTV Regina) A snow route sign is seen in Regina, Sask. (Colton Wiens / CTV Regina)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener