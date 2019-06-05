City Square Plaza to host Regina 'Jurassic Park'
Toronto Raptors fans gather outside Scotiabank Arena, at what's dubbed "Jurassic Park," prior to tip off for their NBA finals debut against the Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 3:37PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 4:50PM CST
The City of Regina is inviting Raptors fans to view games four and five of the NBA finals at City Square Plaza.
“We’re bringing Jurassic Park to Regina,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.
Game four is scheduled for 7 pm on June 7, and game five is scheduled for 7 pm on June 10.
The screening will be free of charge, and the game will be broadcasted on a 14-foot LED screen, north of Victoria Park.