The City of Regina is inviting Raptors fans to view games four and five of the NBA finals at City Square Plaza.

“We’re bringing Jurassic Park to Regina,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

In partnership with @ReginaDowntown, we're excited to announce #JurassicPark is coming to Victoria Park for games 4 and 5 on June 7 and 10! Come out to City Square Plaza and cheer on our @Raptors in the #NBAFinals Pre-show starts at 6 p.m. with food and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/zV0z7WVwG4 — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) June 5, 2019

Game four is scheduled for 7 pm on June 7, and game five is scheduled for 7 pm on June 10.

The screening will be free of charge, and the game will be broadcasted on a 14-foot LED screen, north of Victoria Park.