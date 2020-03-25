REGINA -- The City of Regina will begin sending out bagged lunches to kids in need of food support on Thursday, to replace school lunch programs.

The city anticipates distributing 1,000 bagged lunches weekly through neighbourhood centres.

Families that need these programs will be able to pick up a food package that contains a weeks worth of lunches.

Packages will be distributed Monday to Friday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at varying neighbourhood centres each day.

Lunches will start being handed out at the mâmawêyatitân centre on Thursday, March 26 and the Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre on Friday, March 27.

Distribution sites will be posted daily on the City of Regina website.

Families in need can call 306-777-7000 for more information.