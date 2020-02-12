REGINA -- The City of Regina has released a plan to redevelop the Orr Centre property.

The proposal application includes plans for restaurants, stores, a gas station, carwash, and professional offices.

The buildings on 4400 Fourth Ave. are currently being demolished. The city’s proposal document said the U of S nursing program building will stay until a potential new building is constructed.

The city is hosting an open house for public feedback on March 3 at St. James the Apostle Anglican Church, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In an email, a city spokesperson said once the application has been reviewed, a report will be brought to the Regina Planning Commission and Council for review and approval.