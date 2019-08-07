City weighs options for solving headaches caused by Ring Road train
This is the city administration’s recommended plan involving relocating the rail line north of Regina.
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:40AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 3:41PM CST
The headaches caused by the Ring Road train was top of mind at the city’s Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Following a study, administration recommends that the railway that crosses Ring Road between Winnipeg Street and McDonald Street be relocated to ease time lost to the train and congestion during rush hour.
Two main relocation strategies were identified, but administration is pursuing relocation of the railway north of the city rather than building an overpass. The project would cost roughly $107 million.
The report will be forwarded to City Council on Aug. 26 for approval.