REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has identified a positive COVID-19 case in a staff member at Winston Knoll Collegiate in Regina, leading to the cancellation of classes for the remainder of Friday.

The individual has not been at school since Tuesday.

Unlike the situation at McVeety, the school board said the staff member doesn’t have much widespread contact throughout the school.

“We are seeing and anticipating it being quite confined,” Darren Boldt, deputy director with Regina Public Schools, said.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected throughout the weekend and contact tracing will be underway for the next few days.

Regina Public Schools says the decision was made to put "safety first" and cancel all classes for Friday afternoon as a precaution after being informed of the test result around 11 a.m. by the SHA.

By the end of the day on Monday, families will be informed if school will resume again on Tuesday, or if the duration of the closure will be longer.

"Accommodations will be made for families who are unable to pick-up their student," the division said in a release. "We will contact all school families with further information by the end of the day of Monday, Oct. 12."

Students and staff who have been in close contact with the staff member will be contacted by the SHA.

Any school family member or staff showing symptoms is asked to contact the HealthLine at 811.