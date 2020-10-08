REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday alongside 13 recoveries, putting the active count at 143.

Of the new cases, six are in Saskatoon, three are in the far north west, two are in the far north east, two in the north central, two in the central east and one each in the north west, Regina and south east zones.

Seven people are in hospital throughout the province, one of them receiving intensive care in Regina.

REGIONALLY

Of the 2,012 total cases in the province to date:

458 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 205 south central, 28 south east)

420 cases are from the Saskatoon area

365 cases are from the far north area (354 far north west, 0 far north central, 11 far north east)

286 cases are from the central area (177 central west, 109 central east)

285 cases are from the north area (133 north west, 83 north central, 69 north east)

198 cases are from the Regina area

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has performed 207,230 COVID-19 tests to date.

SHA REPORTS COVID-19 EXPOSURES IN SASKATOON, PRINCE ALBERT, REGINA AND YORKTON

Several more COVID-19 exposures were reported throughout southern and central Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority alerted the public that people who tested positive for the virus visited businesses in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Regina and Yorkton.

6 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES LINKED TO CHURCH EVENTS IN PRINCE ALBERT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak affecting multiple jurisdictions including Saskatchewan First Nations, in connection to a series of church events held in Prince Albert.

MCVEETY SCHOOL TO REOPEN OCT. 19 AFTER STAFF TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Regina Public Schools announced on Wednesday afternoon that Marion McVeety school will remain closed through Oct. 16 due to a positive COVID-19 case of a staff member. The school will reopen to students and staff on Monday, Oct. 19.