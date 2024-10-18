Clean up of fatal Sask. collision, derailment expected to take weeks, CN says

Cleanup and removal of the locomotive and around 20 cars that derailed following a fatal collision with a tractor near Gerald, Sask. on Wednesday is expected to take weeks, CN Rail says.

On Wednesday, RCMP said a man from the Esterhazy area was killed when a collision with a tractor resulted in the derailment.

CN said its employees that were taken to hospital have been released and significant progress has been made in the clean up of the site.

Work is expected to continue Friday afternoon, CN said.

“Work will continue at the site where the removal of cars and materials will be ongoing over the coming weeks,” a release from the rail company said.

In a previous release, CN said that none of the materials spilled were considered dangerous goods.

Gerald, Sask. is about 250 kilometres east of Regina near the Saskatchewan, Manitoba border.

With files from Sierra D'Souza Butts.