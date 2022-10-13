Cochlear Implant Program to receive funding assistance from provincial government

A huge financial burden has been lifted for a group of Saskatchewan residents who have significant hearing loss. The provincial government will now share in the cost of replacing cochlear hearing devices, an expense beyond the reach of many.

The cost of a hearing device is $11,730, according to Rod Rossmo, a cochlear implant recipient.

One is needed for each ear. Those who rely on the devices to maintain hearing argued that government should cover some of the cost.

“If you have a heart that’s faulty and you require a pacemaker or prosthesis, the government pays for those items. Why wouldn’t the government pay for the upgrades that are required to maintain effective hearing,” said Rossmo.

Cochlear implants are surgically implanted devices that process sound to partially restore hearing. Things sound a little different but it works for some.

“It essentially takes sound and puts it into an electronic impulse into the cochlear nerve that goes directly into the brain so because Rod already had language, he had a profession, he was proficient in English, this was a good solution for him,” said Nairn Gillies, executive director for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Saskatchewan.

The hearing devices wear out and have to be replaced about every seven years at a cost of between $8,000 and $12,000. These recurring costs can be beyond reach.

Effective Dec. 1, the province will move to implement a co-pay model for the Cochlear Implant Program to help Sask. residents with the cost of replacing their devices, according to a release from the Government of Saskatchewan.

“I’ve heard from Saskatchewan residents about the role cochlear implants have in improving their ability to communicate with family, friends and colleagues,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “I’m pleased to announce this expansion, which will ensure that these life-changing devices remain accessible for all our residents.”

The processor replacement program expansion will see residents pay $840 for the new device and the remainder will be paid by the Ministry of Health.

There aren’t many people in Saskatchewan with cochlear hearing devices. The government estimates it will help replace about 50 units per year. It’s a small cost to government but makes a big difference to those who can now afford to hear.