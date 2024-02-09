REGINA
    • Cockroaches and silverfish found in 2 City of Regina leisure centres

    Two City of Regina leisure facilities recently had to deal with some unwelcome guests, as both cockroaches and silverfish were found.

    Insects were found inside the men’s changeroom at Lawson Civic Centre on Feb. 5, according to a statement from the City of Regina.

    “The city’s pest management team was dispatched and found cockroaches in an isolated area of the changeroom and also found silverfish in the saunas,” an email from the city to CTV News read.

    The men’s changeroom and both saunas were closed, with the women’s sauna re-opening on Feb. 8 and the men’s changeroom and sauna expected to re-open on Feb. 13, the city said.

    The city said that cockroaches were also found in a staff area at Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre in early January, which was treated immediately. The city said there were no cockroaches found in public areas and pest control is monitoring the situation.

    The city said pest sightings are common, especially within larger facilities, and said they have a regular inspection program in place to monitor all city buildings.

    - With files from Donovan Maess

