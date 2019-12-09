Cold temperatures close down Candy Cane Lane for a second night
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 3:36PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, December 10, 2019 4:49PM CST
REGINA -- Candy Cane Lane will be closed to the public on Tuesday night due to the cold conditions.
Temperatures dipped into the -30s overnight, and felt like -40 C with the windchill.
"We will resume tomorrow with a break in the tempuratures," Candy Cane Lane said in a news release.
Organizers say electronic payment is now available. Candy Cane Lane will accept Visa, Mastercard, debit and ApplePay starting Tuesday, weather permitting.