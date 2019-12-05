Regina road restrictions for Candy Cane Lane
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:52AM CST Last Updated Thursday, December 5, 2019 3:53PM CST
REGINA -- Regina’s annual neighbourhood light festival, Candy Cane Lane, will kick off on Friday evening and the city has developed a traffic plan due to the high number of visitors to the area.
The main location for Candy Cane Lane is located on Champ Crescent in Normanview. There are several other decorated houses in the area.
The following restrictions will be in place from Friday, Dec. 6 to Monday, Dec. 23 between 6:30 – 9 p.m. to balance traffic safety and emergency vehicle access with the rights of the homeowners and the holiday season:
- Champ Crescent will be a one-way street, with the access point from the east at Seventh Ave. N.
- No visitor parking will be permitted on the street, and all residents will have parking permits.
- A disability drop-off zone will be available near the event location.
- A loading zone will be located at the front of the property hosting the event.
- A pedestrian crosswalk will be installed at Seventh Ave. N.