REGINA -- Regina’s annual neighbourhood light festival, Candy Cane Lane, will kick off on Friday evening and the city has developed a traffic plan due to the high number of visitors to the area.

The main location for Candy Cane Lane is located on Champ Crescent in Normanview. There are several other decorated houses in the area.

The following restrictions will be in place from Friday, Dec. 6 to Monday, Dec. 23 between 6:30 – 9 p.m. to balance traffic safety and emergency vehicle access with the rights of the homeowners and the holiday season: