Colliers Street Hockey Tournament held in Regina

The second annual Colliers Street Hockey Tournament took to the pavement in downtown Regina on Thursday.

Twenty teams participated in the sold-out event, including a faceoff between Regina police officers and firefighters. Mayor Sandra Master even drooped the puck for that game.

The event is hosted by Colliers, a commercial real estate company. They hope to raise about $60,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association. The association is renovating their building on Albert Street.

In addition to the 140 participants, many spectators came out to watch either up close or from their office tower windows.

“Part of the tournament is getting the business community out together, and involved, bringing awareness. Getting everybody down and having a little exercise on Scarth St. I’m certainly not running around today, I’m pretty happy to be just volunteering, but it’s great to get everybody together and bring some vibrancy to downtown,” said Ryan Babey, managing director of Regina Colliers.

The Regina Police Service ‘Bulls’ were up 2-0 early on in heir game, but the Regina Fire Department ‘Hearts and Ladders’ staged a comeback and ending up hose-ing the police 3 to 2. The top team of the tournament receives a Stanley Cup style trophy.