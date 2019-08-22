

CTV News Regina





Crops across Saskatchewan are two per cent combined this week, up from last week but behind the five-year average of nine per cent for this time of year.

The weekly crop report says five per cent of crop is swathed or ready to straight cut, which is also behind the five-year average of 12 per cent.

Harvest is most advanced in the southern region of Saskatchewan. The central and northern regions have less than one per cent of crop in the bin, and plan to begin harvesting in the coming weeks.

Saskatchewan saw scattered rainfall this week. Crop damage was mainly due to strong winds and lack of moisture. Some producers also reported frost, which may have damaged some crops.

Anyone who noticed crop damage from frost is encouraged to contact the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.