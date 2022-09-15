Community members finding support for survivors of stabbing spree

Families touched by the murders on the James Smith Cree Nation continue to heal as they look toward the future.

Grief stricken families have been laying their loved ones to rest at the James Smith Cree Nation. This week, Marc Arcand attended the funerals for his sister Bonnie and his nephew Gregory. Three younger boys in the family survived.

“Nine, 11, and actually the 14-year old boy that was stabbed in the neck, he had his birthday on Tuesday at his mom’s and his brother’s wake. So he didn’t want to have the funeral on Tuesday so we moved it to Wednesday so he could spend a birthday with his mom and his brother,” he said.

Now the focus will turn to finding help for traumatized survivors.

“They witnessed everything on that morning so they’re very very very traumatized right now about what they’d seen, how they’re feeling not knowing how to deal with their trauma,” Arcand said.

The Arcand Family has set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for the help the young boys will need.

“We want to get them the best of the best therapist to really work with them to get them to a healthier place than what they’re at right now,”Arcand said.

Another Go Fund Me page, which has now closed, raised over $100,000 for the James Smith community. A volunteer emergency response team has also been authorized to collect a some additional donations in Regina.

“All money collected, either money, cheques or gift cards will be going towards food,” said Kelsey Dumont, a volunteer.

Donations can be left at YQR Collective on Albert Street or at the Friendship Centre.

“We are looking for stuff for the kids so art supplies, colouring books, crayons, toys, books,” said Lindsay Rothenburger of YQR Collective.

The donated items will meet some of the immediate needs as the community mourns. Ongoing help for the survivors will then come from First Nations and government.