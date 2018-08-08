A diplomatic dispute between Canada and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could impact Saskatchewan agriculture.

Saudi Arabia announced it’s suspending all future trade with Canada after a tweet from Canada’s Global Affairs Ministry.

The tweet spoke out against the arrest and detention of two female bloggers and activists, asking for the women to be freed.

Saudi officials responded by severing all diplomatic ties to Canada.

According to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Trade and Export Development, Saudi Arabia accounts for 8.3 per cent of the province’s barley exports, and Saudi Arabia is Saskatchewan’s third-largest barley market behind China and the U.S.A.

The ministry says the province exports $21.6 million worth of barley to Saudi Arabia. The province’s total barley exports are worth $261 million.

With files from CTVNews.ca