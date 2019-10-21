REGINA -- Michael Kram has been declared the winner of the contentious riding of Regina-Wascana, previously held by Liberal MP Ralph Goodale for 26 years.

Shock and quiet falls over the crowd at Goodale HQ upon news CTV declares he’s going to lose his seat. @ctvregina @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/0agUOLshqz — Darrell Romuld (@CTVDarrell) October 22, 2019

Ralph Goodale congratulates Michael Kram on his victory surrounded by supporters pic.twitter.com/Yb5rXPYGiK — Darrell Romuld (@CTVDarrell) October 22, 2019

“It has been a singular honour everyday to step into the House of Commons and say I represented Regina-Wascana” Goodale says. pic.twitter.com/MLCSbe5LEG — Darrell Romuld (@CTVDarrell) October 22, 2019

He spoke to reporters in Regina following his loss, and said he wasn't sure what would be next for him.

“I was riveted on this campaign and this riding doing the very best job I possibly could,” Goodale said. “I have no plans beyond this evening. We will see what unfolds in the future.”

He said he feels disappointment for his loyal voters, but mostly a "deep sense of gratitude" for all they've done for him in his 26 years as an MP in Regina.

Goodale had 55.1 per cent of the vote in 2015, followed by Conservative candidate Michael Kram with 30.3 per cent.

Goodale was elected for the first time for one term, in 1974. He was defeated in the following election.

He served briefly as an MLA in the 1980s, before again seeking federal office.