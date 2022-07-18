Construction begins on new Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant

The mayors of Regina and Moose Jaw joined other dignitaries at the sod turning for a renewed water treatment plant. It will meet the needs of the two growing communities for the next 25 years.

“Southern Saskatchewan is growing again and you know this plant has been amazing,” said Thunder Creek MLA, Lyle Stewart.

The two cities signed a $325 million construction contract this spring which is about 30% more than last years cost estimate. Inflation, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for escalating construction costs.

“Better do it now because if we wait another couple years it’s going to even go up more,” Mayor of Moose Jaw Clive Tolley said.

“Mayor Sandra Masters and I were talking about this and regardless of the cost we as the two cities have to do this.”

The cost will be shared by the three levels of government. The renewed plant is being built adjacent to the old at Buffalo Pound Lake. It will be online in three years, with an ability to turn out considerably more water according to the CEO of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation, Ryan Johnson.

“The plant is rated at 205 million litres,” Johnson explained.

“The new plant when it’s complete can do 250 million litres per day so it’s designed to accept the growth of Regina and Moose Jaw over the next 25 years, plus the economic corridor and the other communities that we serve.”

Once construction is completed, the original buildings dating back to 1955 will be knocked down.

Water treatment technology has changed considerably over the decades and the new facility will feature the latest from the ground up.