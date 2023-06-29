Construction begins on new francophone elementary school in Regina

Construction has begun on a new francophone elementary school in Regina, the first of three to be built in the province.

The school is part of a $23.5 million, six year capital plan to build new French schools in the province.

The other two schools will be in Saskatoon and Prince Albert, which are currently in the pre-design phase.

“We are going to be able to have an education system that is, first of all, constitutionally protected, so they do have the constitutional right for education in the French language and in the French culture,” said minister of education, Dustin Duncan.

The new school will be located at 5328 2nd Ave. North, and will be host to 325 students from pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6

This facility will cover an area of 3,547 square metres, or two and a half hockey rinks.

Construction for this particular school is intended to be complete by 2025

Claude-Jean Harel, the acting communications officer for Council Des École Fransaskoises explained why he feels keeping French education alive in the province is so crucial.

“Isn’t it important to keep all languages alive? And to especially keep the francophone minority alive in Saskatchewan,” he said. “I think it’s who we are as a society in Canada to be made up of many cultures, languages, and societies.”