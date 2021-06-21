Advertisement
Prairie Philly Cheesesteaks
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 6:00AM CST
Share:
2 Ribeye Steaks Shaved (Ask your butcher)
1 Yellow Onion
8 White Mushrooms
5 Slices Kraft Extra Cheddar Cheese Slices
6 Slices Provolone Cheese
2 Fresh Sub Buns
4 TBSP Canola Oil
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
2 TBSP Beef Rub
- Heat up your flat top grill to medium high heat.
- Add 2 TBSP of oil to the grill and add sliced mushrooms and onions and sweat them for 10-15 minutes moving them around so they don’t burn.
- After the mushrooms and onions have grilled move them to a cooler part of the grill to stay warm.
- Then add more oil and add your beef to the hot grill. While the meat is cooking chop the meat up with your metal scraper.
- Season the meat with the beef rub, salt and pepper and continue to move the meat around.
- After 2-3 minutes add your cheddar cheese slices over the top and leave it to cook for a minute
- Add your buns cut side down to the grill to lightly toast them.
- Mix up your meat and cheese to incorporate all of the cheese into the meat.
- Add your onions and mushrooms to this mixture and put a cooler part for the grill to stay warm.
- Take your toasted bun add your provolone cheese inside then scoop your meat mixture in. Eat immediately and enjoy!
Keys To Success
- Get good quality meat! Go to your local butcher and get them to shave the ribeye thin
- Flat tops are MAGIC!!! if you don’t have one I highly recommend one!
- Use your FAVOURITE beef rub for added flavour!
- Use American cheese (the extra cheddar are the closest I can find) it just gives it this added richness