2 Ribeye Steaks Shaved (Ask your butcher)

1 Yellow Onion

8 White Mushrooms

5 Slices Kraft Extra Cheddar Cheese Slices

6 Slices Provolone Cheese

2 Fresh Sub Buns

4 TBSP Canola Oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 TBSP Beef Rub

  1. Heat up your flat top grill to medium high heat. 
  2. Add 2 TBSP of oil to the grill and add sliced mushrooms and onions and sweat them for 10-15 minutes moving them around so they don’t burn.
  3. After the mushrooms and onions have grilled move them to a cooler part of the grill to stay warm.
  4. Then add more oil and add your beef to the hot grill. While the meat is cooking chop the meat up with your metal scraper.
  5. Season the meat with the beef rub, salt and pepper and continue to move the meat around.
  6. After 2-3 minutes add your cheddar cheese slices over the top and leave it to cook for a minute
  7. Add your buns cut side down to the grill to lightly toast them. 
  8. Mix up your meat and cheese to incorporate all of the cheese into the meat.
  9. Add your onions and mushrooms to this mixture and put a cooler part for the grill to stay warm.
  10. Take your toasted bun add your provolone cheese inside then scoop your meat mixture in. Eat immediately and enjoy!

Keys To Success

  • Get good quality meat!  Go to your local butcher and get them to shave the ribeye thin
  • Flat tops are MAGIC!!! if you don’t have one I highly recommend one!
  • Use your FAVOURITE beef rub for added flavour!
  • Use American cheese (the extra cheddar are the closest I can find) it just gives it this added richness