REGINA -- 1 3-4 Pound Beef Tenderloin, Trimmed

8oz Mushrooms, Sliced

3 Cups of Fresh Spinach

1 TBSP Dried Parsley

1 TBSP Dried Basil

1 TBSP Roasted Garlic Purée

Olive oil

1/4 Parmesan Cheese, Grated

2 TSBP Butter

Salt

Pepper

1. Thinly slice mushrooms and put in a medium hot pan with a TBSP of butter and a drizzle of olive oil with a few cranks of pepper.

2. Cook mushrooms until they release their liquid and then add a pinch of salt (5-8 mins)

3. Take you mushrooms and put them into a food processor and pulse 4-5 times just to break them down into small bits.

4. Put mushrooms pack into the pan and turn the heat up to meat high heat. Add dried herbs and roasted garlic purée. Stir constantly and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated. Then set aside.

5. Heat another pan on medium high heat with olive oil and butter. When melted it in fresh spinach and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stir constantly as it cooks fast.

6. When cooked and cooled take spinach and put in cheese cloth or paper towel and get as much water out as possible. Add to mushroom mixture and set aside to cool.

7. Preheat over to Convection oven 350 degree.

8. Slice your beef tenderloin in half being careful to not slice all the way through. Left about 1/4 inch on the other side of beef while slicing.

9. Sprinkle salt and pepper inside tenderloin then add stuffing directly in the middle.

10. Roll closed and tie up with butchers twine every 2 inches

11. Brush with olive oil and dust with salt and pepper on all sides

12. Put into the oven on the middle rack and cook for 20 minutes.

13. After 20 minutes turn oven temperature up to 425 degrees and cook for another 20-25 minutes. Use ta meat thermometer check the internal temperature.

14. Take out and let rest for 10-15 minutes.

15. Slice and serve with a red wine Dijon reduction. Enjoy!

Keys to success

• Trim, trim and trim... make sure that that tenderloin is trimmed as beat as possible. Get your local butcher to do it for you or even do it yourself!

• Make sure you bring you beef out at least 30 minutes before so that it can come up to room temperature. This is vital for achieving a perfect cook!

• ALWAYS season!!! Don’t under season. Make sure when you have the tenderloin cut open you dust it with a good amount of salt and pepper!

• Get out of here moisture!!! The key to the perfect filling is getting all that moisture out of it. Watery and runny fillings with ruin your stuffed tenderloin so make sure to get as much of it out as possible!

• High and fast! A tenderloin is best served medium rare. So to achieve a great crust and browning on the outside we’re going to hit it fast and high!!!

• And as ALWAYS... let it REST!!

Red Wine Dijon Reduction

3 Cups Red Wine

4 Cups Beef Broth

1 Heaping TBSP Stone Ground Dijon Mustard

Salt

Pepper

1. In a pot pour in your red wine over medium high heat and reduce in half.

2. After reducing red wine add beef broth and again reduce by half.

3. Continue reducing until sauce is of a thicker consistency or add a bit of cornstarch to thicken to preferred consistency.

4. Add mustard, fresh cracked pepper and salt to taste.

5. Serve warm