

CTV Regina





The loveable cast of characters from Dog River, Saskatchewan will be making their return to television on Canada Day, in the second season of Corner Gas Animated.

All your favourite Dog River residents will be back for 11 episodes, in the second installment of the animated follow up to Corner Gas. The new season will open up with two back to back episodes, featuring a special guest appearance from Michael J. Fox.

This season also includes a long list of cameos including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chris Hadfield, Russell Peters and Jann Arden.

The season premiere of Corner Gas Animated will air on The Comedy Network at 6 p.m. central standard time, on July 1.