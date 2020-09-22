MOOSE JAW -- A cougar spotted in Moose Jaw early Monday morning was euthanized after spending more than 24 hours in the city.

According to Moose Jaw police, the animal was euthanized as a result of public safety concerns and in consultation with conservation officers.

"Conservation Officers attended and advised police that any attempt to tranquilize the animal in an urban setting would not be effective or safe for the public," Moose Jaw police said in a news release.

Police say they used a drone to track the cougar's movements.

According to Saskatchewan Conservation, the cougar was euthanized around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The animal was underneath a deck at a home.

Saskatchewan Conservation said the cougar was in the city for more than 24 hours.

Around midnight Monday morning a cougar was caught on a doorbell camera in the 900 block of James St.