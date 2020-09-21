Advertisement
Cougar sighting in Moose Jaw prompts warning from police
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 8:24AM CST Last Updated Monday, September 21, 2020 8:27AM CST
Supplied: Moose Jaw Police Service
MOOSE JAW -- Police in Moose Jaw are warning residents about a cougar sighting early Monday morning.
Around midnight a cougar was caught on a doorbell camera in the 900 block of James St.
Moose Jaw police were unable to locate the animal and conservation officers are investigating.
The public is asked not to approach or attempt to chase the cougar. If spotted, notify the Moose Jaw Police Service.