'Couldn't draw it up any better': Rams face Huskies in Hardy Cup for first time in 22 years

The University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina rivalry will take to the field for the Canada West championship this weekend for the first time since 2002.

“I think you couldn’t really draw it up any better for a Canada West scenario to play U of S in the final, so I think it’ll bring the best of both teams,” exclaimed Rams defensive back, Jackson Sombach.

Sombach is in his fifth and final year with the Rams and has never won a playoff game in his University football career. In fact, none of the Rams have. They last won a playoff game 12 years ago when they defeated the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

“It’s been a long time since we won a playoff game, 2012 actually. I was a player with Marc Mueller back in the day. So it’s been awhile, long overdue. Hopefully Saturday can be even more of a memory for me,” said head coach, Mark McConkey.

McConkey noted that last weekend’s major upset victory of the number one seeded Manitoba Bisons was considered one of the best moments of his coaching career with the Rams.

“That has to be up there for sure for me personally and just for the team. I can’t really write a better script than now going up there [to Saskatoon] and playing U of S in the Hard Cup,” McConkey shared.

It was a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal last week as receiver, Nicholas Sirleaf caught a 16-yard pass from quarterback, Noah Pelletier with 19 seconds left en route to the 28-25 victory.

“It happened so fast. After I got into the end zone, I was ecstatic. A lot of family has reached out. They’re all happy for me and it felt good,” Sirleaf said.

“That was awesome. We talked about that and said that’s going to be something we remember in 30 or 40 years, or whatever it is,” Pelletier shared with a big smile.

The team has now shifted their focus on their biggest rivalry. When they two teams last met in the Hardy Cup, it was the Huskies who came out on top. The Rams do not boast the best postseason record as they have lost their last four playoff appearances, most recently in 2022.

However, the team is more than happy with where they are at, despite their 3-5 regular season record. They have built momentum starting from the last week of the regular season when they defeated the University of Alberta in a comeback win to clinch a spot in the playoffs and using that as fuel when facing Manitoba.

“That last game of the regular season, we finally clicked and came together as a team. Same with Manitoba, we kind of knew that who way [we were going to win],” said linebacker, Cameron Mah.

The Huskies and Rams split their season series. Regina took the first matchup 33-28 and Saskatoon answered back with a tight 22-20 in their victory.

“We know what they’re trying to do, they know what we’re trying to do so it’ll be a great battle,” said Mah.

“It obviously means a lot more when we play Saskatoon. Every time we’re going up against them, we get a little bit more fired up. Obviously, they’re a really good team. They have a lot of good players, but we know we’re right there with them. We played two really good games against them and obviously we beat them once so that’s a good feeling to know we’re capable of that,” Pelletier added.

The Rams victory also marked their first over the Huskies in seven years and the team has not won a Hardy Cup since 2000.

“I think the dark, not so good years we’ve had in the past, they set us up to succeed now. You kind of owe it to those guys that played before you that mentored you and hear stories about. They kind of propel you and motivate you. It’s huge for the program, huge for the organization, everybody involved, all of the alumni. So that’s who we’re playing for,” said Sombach.

The Hardy Cup goes Saturday at 1 p.m. at Griffith’s Stadium in Saskatoon. The winner will advance to the Mitchell Bowl to face the Quebec champion for a chance to play in the Vanier Cup on Nov. 23 in Kingston, Ont.