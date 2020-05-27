REGINA -- Regina City Council voted in favour of permanently closing a portion of Osler Street in front of the Regina Police Service headquarters.

The vote on Wednesday afternoon was 10-1 in favour of the change, and comes as planning towards an expanded police station ramps up.

The proposal also included the rezoning of the former Saskatchewan Transport Company bus depot on Saskatchewan Drive RPS purchased in 2017.

A report from administration said the proposed closure and rezoning will have “minimal impact on traffic flow or pedestrian circulation” in the area.

The closure would give RPS the space needed to carry out the expansion of its headquarters and has already received approval from the City’s planning commission.