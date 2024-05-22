REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. First Nation to receive almost 3,811 acres of Crown mineral rights

    The Cowessess First Nation band office is seen in this image taken June 24, 2021. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) The Cowessess First Nation band office is seen in this image taken June 24, 2021. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
    Cowessess First Nation will be transferred almost 3,811 acres of Crown mineral rights under the Cowessess Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Settlement Agreement.

    The transfer is part of the province’s commitment to make sure First Nation communities receive the land promised to them under historical Treaties, according to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan on Wednesday. 

    "Transferring mineral rights to Cowessess First Nation marks another milestone in Saskatchewan's commitment to Treaty duties and economic reconciliation," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis Relations and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said in the release.

    The TLE agreements provide First Nations with entitlement money to purchase land anywhere in Saskatchewan on a “willing buyer-willing seller” basis and add it to their reserves, the release said, noting that the agreements support community growth and traditional land use.

    Since 1992, the Government of Saskatchewan and the federal government committed $687 million for TLE settlements in the province. About 888,806 acres have been transferred and 1.48 million acres are outstanding.

    Cowessess First Nation is about 167 kilometres east of Regina.

