Country Thunder 2021 line up announced
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 9:14AM CST
REGINA -- Country Thunder has announced the acts to headline the 2021 festival.
Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown will take the stage the the Craven valley, all for the first time.
“I think it’s going to be incredible,” says Country Thunder Saskatchewan CEO and Regina native,” Troy Vollhoffer. “We can’t wait to come home and energize the entire province.”
All tickets for the 2020 festival will be automatically honoured for 2021.