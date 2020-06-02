REGINA -- Country Thunder Craven will not go ahead in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the event has been postponed to 2021.

Country Thunder Saskatchewan Update. See you all July 8-11, 2021 �� pic.twitter.com/fzDUXa4BBv — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) June 2, 2020

“We want to thank all the fans in Saskatchewan for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm as we navigated details for next summer. We look forward to delivering the kind of world-class experience that the greatest country music fans anywhere have come to expect,” Country Thunder Saskatchewan CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a news release.

Anyone who purchased tickets will receive more information in the next few days.

Country Thunder says any tickets from 2020 will be automatically honoured for the new dates in 2021.

Details on the 2021 lineup are expected on June 12.