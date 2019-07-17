

CTV Regina





Country Thunder says it’s reviewing complaints regarding stand-up comedy act Williams and Ree.

According to FSIN, a complaint was made after the performers commented “I’m sweating more than an Indian on rent day.”

“We certainly welcome open dialogue and communication,” Country Thunder Music Festivals’ General Manager, Kim Blevins said in a statement. “This type of concern is not anything we take lightly.”

The statement says racism of any kind is not tolerated by the festival.

Williams and Ree, who call themselves "The Indian and the White Guy," received backlash after hosting the Humboldt Broncos benefit concert. Some concert goers took issue with many of their punchlines, like a moment where Williams sang a song to Ree with the line "shake it for the Indian with the STDs.”

“Terry Ree is of Sioux descent and considers Saskatchewan his second home. Country Thunder Saskatchewan has had a relationship with the festival hosts for the past 15 years,” the statement said.

Williams and Ree are scheduled to perform at Country Thunder in Wisconsin on Thursday.