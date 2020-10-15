Advertisement
COVID-19 at First Nations University prompts temporary closure of childcare centre
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:59AM CST Last Updated Thursday, October 15, 2020 9:00AM CST
A higher power magnification image shows the structure and density of SARS-CoV-2 virions (red) produced by human airway epithelia. (Photo: Ehre Lab, UNC School of Medicine)
REGINA -- Childcare at the First Nations University of Canada (FNUC) is temporarily closed for cleaning after a person on campus tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to students on Thursday morning, the campus childcare centre said it would close until further notice as a measure to “reduce risk to others”.
The letter tells students to self-monitor for symptoms if they were on campus recently.
More details will be provided as they become available
