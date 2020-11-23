REGINA -- Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at four schools in Regina.

On Monday, Regina Public Schools said there has been a case each at Walker School, Campbell Collegiate and École Elsie Mironuck School.

Regina Catholic Schools said there has been a case at École St. Mary.

Both school boards said they are working with public health to ensure measures are in place and to protect all students and staff. The school boards have informed close contacts and affected students will be learning remotely.

Here is how each school is responding:

Walker School – The affected class will learn remotely and won’t return to school until Dec. 3. The school will be open for other students.

Campbell Collegiate – Affected students will be learning remotely and return to class on Dec. 4. The school is open to all other students.

École Elsie Mironuck School – Affected students will be learning remotely and return to school on Dec. 4. The school is open to all other students.

École St. Mary – One classroom and one bus has been closed. All affected students will be learning remotely until Dec. 4. All other classrooms remain open.