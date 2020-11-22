REGINA -- Regina Public Schools is reporting cases of COVID-19 at Grant Road School, Wilfred Hunt School, Albert Community School and Scott Collegiate.

In a news release Saturday, the school board said there was one case of COVID-19 at each school.

The schools won’t be closing, but affected students will be self isolating and returning in early December.

Affected students will return on Dec. 2 for Grant Road School, Wilfred Hunt School and Albert Community School.

Affected students at Scott Collegiate will return on Dec. 3.

School staff have contacted all families to inform them of the cases. Letters will be sent out on Monday.