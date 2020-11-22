REGINA -- Individual cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Harbour Landing School in Regina and Lipton School.

The school boards said on Sunday that one person in each school tested positive for the virus.

Affected students will learn remotely until early December, and both schools will remain open for all other students.

Affected students at Harbour Landing will return on Dec. 2 and those affected at Lipton School will return on Dec. 7.

The schools said they continue to work closely with pubic health to ensure measures are in place to protect students.