COVID-19 exposure reported in Regina bus route, Saskatoon gym, other communities
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Regina, Estevan, Meadow Lake, North Battleford and Saskatoon.
REGINA
October 28
- Regina Transit route #2 (North Albert St to downtown), 9:10 to 9:25 a.m.
- Regina Transit route #2 (Downtown to North Albert St.), 4:10 to 4:30 p.m.
ESTEVAN
October 10-17
- Hotel Estevan*, 134 2 Avenue
- *This location was originally incorrectly reported as the Days Inn. The SHA apologizes for the error.
MEADOW LAKE
October 22
- Martodam's The Clothing People, 115 Centre St, 4 to 4:30 p.m.
MARTENSVILLE
October 24
- Martensville Co-op, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
October 25
- Martensville Co-op, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
North Battleford
October 19
- Giant Tiger, 1121 102 St., 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Second Debut Discount Clothing, 2741 99 St W, 3 to 4 p.m.
October 21
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 11412 Railway Ave. E, 1 to 2 p.m.
SASKATOON
October 12
- Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.
October 13
- Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.
October 14
- Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.
October 15
- Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.
October 16
- Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.
October 22
- Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.
October 23
- Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.
October 24
- University of Saskatchewan Fitness Centre, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.