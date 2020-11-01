REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Regina, Estevan, Meadow Lake, North Battleford and Saskatoon.

REGINA

October 28

Regina Transit route #2 (North Albert St to downtown), 9:10 to 9:25 a.m.

Regina Transit route #2 (Downtown to North Albert St.), 4:10 to 4:30 p.m.

ESTEVAN

October 10-17

Hotel Estevan*, 134 2 Avenue

*This location was originally incorrectly reported as the Days Inn. The SHA apologizes for the error.

MEADOW LAKE

October 22

Martodam's The Clothing People, 115 Centre St, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

MARTENSVILLE

October 24

Martensville Co-op, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 25

Martensville Co-op, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Battleford

October 19

Giant Tiger, 1121 102 St., 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Second Debut Discount Clothing, 2741 99 St W, 3 to 4 p.m.

October 21

Shoppers Drug Mart, 11412 Railway Ave. E, 1 to 2 p.m.

SASKATOON

October 12

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 13

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 14

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 15

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 16

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 22

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 23

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 24

University of Saskatchewan Fitness Centre, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.