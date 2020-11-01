REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Regina, Estevan, Meadow Lake, North Battleford and Saskatoon.

REGINA

October 28

  • Regina Transit route #2 (North Albert St to downtown), 9:10 to 9:25 a.m.
  • Regina Transit route #2 (Downtown to North Albert St.), 4:10 to 4:30 p.m.

ESTEVAN

October 10-17

  • Hotel Estevan*, 134 2 Avenue
  • *This location was originally incorrectly reported as the Days Inn. The SHA apologizes for the error.

MEADOW LAKE

October 22

  • Martodam's The Clothing People, 115 Centre St, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

MARTENSVILLE

October 24

  • Martensville Co-op, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 25

  • Martensville Co-op, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Battleford

October 19

  • Giant Tiger,  1121 102 St., 2:30 to 3 p.m.
  • Second Debut Discount Clothing, 2741 99 St W, 3 to 4 p.m.

October 21

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 11412 Railway Ave. E, 1 to 2 p.m.

SASKATOON

October 12

  • Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 13

  • Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 14

  • Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 15

  • Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 16

  • Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 22

  • Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 23

  • Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 24

  • University of Saskatchewan Fitness Centre, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.