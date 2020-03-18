COVID-19: Here's what we know about the Regina-area cases
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 3:39PM CST
REGINA -- Here’s what we know about the COVID-19 cases in the Regina area:
New presumptive cases, March 18
- A person in their 30s was tested in Regina.
- A person was tested in Moose Jaw after travel from Vancouver.
- A person was tested in Regina after travel from Cancun, Mexico.
- A person was tested in Regina after their travel from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The province has identified two flights to Regina that the impacted people were on. It’s asked that anyone on these flights self-isolate.
- Sunwing WG540, Cancun to Regina, March 14
- Sunwing WG496, Cabo San Lucas to Regina, March 14
Existing cases:
- Two people in their 40s, one of who recently returned from a dental conference in Vancouver where an attendee had COVID-19, are self-isolating at home in Regina.
- A person in their 20s who travelled to Tennessee is self-isolating after testing in Regina.
- A person in their 60s who travelled to Arizona who is in hospital for an unrelated illness in Regina.
- A person in their 50s who travelled to a dental conference in Vancouver is self-isolating at home in Regina.