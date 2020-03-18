REGINA -- Here’s what we know about the COVID-19 cases in the Regina area:

New presumptive cases, March 18

A person in their 30s was tested in Regina.

A person was tested in Moose Jaw after travel from Vancouver.

A person was tested in Regina after travel from Cancun, Mexico.

A person was tested in Regina after their travel from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The province has identified two flights to Regina that the impacted people were on. It’s asked that anyone on these flights self-isolate.

Sunwing WG540, Cancun to Regina, March 14

Sunwing WG496, Cabo San Lucas to Regina, March 14

Existing cases: