REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 recoveries, reducing the number of active cases slightly to 139.

Of the new cases, five are in Saskatoon, four in the central east region, four in north central, three in the central west, two in the far north east, two in south central and two in Regina.

Eight people are in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

To date Saskatchewan has seen a total of 2,034 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,871 people have recovered.

REGIONALLY

460 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 207 south central, 28 south east)

425 cases are from the Saskatoon area

367 cases are from the far north area (354 far north west, 0 far north central, 13 far north east)

293 cases are from the central area (180 central west, 113 central east)

289 cases are from the north area (133 north west, 87 north central, 69 north east)

200 cases are from the Regina area

The province has conducted 209,560 tests so far.

WINSTON KNOLL COLLEGIATE CANCELS CLASS FRIDAY

Regina's Winston Knoll Collegiate cancelled classes for Friday afternoon after the Saskatchewan Health Authority identified a positive COVID-19 case.

The individual has not been at school since Tuesday, but classes were called off as a precaution.

MORE YORKTON BUSINESSES POTENTIALLY EXPOSED TO COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a series of new advisories for businesses in Yorkton that were exposed to someone likely infectious with COVID-19.

The impacted businesses include:

Sept. 25 – Superstore - 206 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Sept. 25 - Wal-Mart Supercentre - 240 Hamilton Road, Yorkton from 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 - BPs Lounge (Boston Pizza) - 226 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sept. 27 - Wal-Mart Supercentre - 240 Hamilton Road, Yorkton from 1:30 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.

Sept. 27 – Superstore - 206 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Sept. 30 – Superstore - 206 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 5:15 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 – 7-Eleven - 279 Broadway St E, Yorkton from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 1 - Melrose Place, 516 Broadway St W, Yorkton from 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

THANKSGIVING REMINDERS

Provincial health officials in Saskatchewan are encouraging residents to have a rolled back Thanksgiving this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging residents to use a range of precautions if getting together to celebrate the holiday.